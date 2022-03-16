Northern University holds discussion commemorating Bangabandhu’s birth anniversary

The Bangabandhu Research Center of Northern University Bangladesh organised a discussion meeting and doa mahfil commemorating the 102nd birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the university auditorium.

Md Abdullah, chairman of the Northern University Bangladesh Trust, attended the event as the chief guest, while Professor Dr Anwarul Karim, executive director of the Bangabandhu Research Center and former pro-vice chancellor of the university, presided over the programme, said a press release.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Nazrul Islam, Treasurer Dr Sheikh Ekramul Islam, and Professor Dr Sardar Mahmud, chairman of MPH, and Commodore Munirul Islam, register, of the University, were also present as special guests.

In his speech, Dr Abdullah called upon all, particularly the youth and students, of the country to dedicate themselves to fulfilling Bangabandhu's dreams of making Bangladesh not only a strong nation but a world power also.

Paying glowing tributes to Bangabandhu, Professor Dr Anwarul Karim stated that had Bangabandhu not been born, the birth of Bangladesh would have been a far cry.