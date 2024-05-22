Non-govt teacher aspirants aged over 35 demand to apply in latest NTRCA circular

A group of job aspirants, who have passed the 17th Non-Government Teachers' Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA) test-2020, and are now above 35 years' old, pressed home to allow them to apply in the latest recruitment notice by the NTRCA.

As per rules, the registered individuals must be 35 years or less to apply for the vacant posts in entry-level posts in non-government educational institutions.

On Wednesday, 50 of the 739 job seekers who passed the teachers' registration test-2020, and are yet to be appointed, demonstrated on the Jatiya Press Club premises.

They said the circular for the 17th teachers' registration test was published on 23 January 2020. But due to the Covid-19 situation and "negligence" of the NTRCA, it took more than four years to complete the examination process. The final results came out on 28 December last year.

The NTRCA on 31 March this year published its 5th public notice to fill up 96,736 vacant posts in non-government institutions, and received less than 24,000 applications within the stipulated timeframe from 17 April to 9 May.

Staging a sit-in on the Press Club premises yesterday, the job seekers demanded the authorities concerned to extend the application deadline and allow them to apply.

"None of the 739 17th teachers' registration holders are getting any opportunity to apply [for the vacant posts]. It is tantamount to violation of human rights. Our certificates and merits are also being devalued as a result of this situation," said Masud Parvez, one of the aspirants.

Another job-seeker, Abdul Barique, who has completed 35 years 25 days ago, expressed frustration, saying, "What will I do with this certificate if I don't get a job?"