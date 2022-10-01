No SSC question paper was leaked, Dinajpur incident regrettable: Dipu Moni

UNB
01 October, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2022, 05:36 pm

No question paper of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams was leaked this year, said Education Minister Dipu Moni on Saturday.

 "As we restoted to technological no question paper of SSC exams was leaked in the last four years," she added.

The minister told this to local journalists after attending a programme on social harmony in Chandpur sadar upazila.

However, She said what happende in Dinazpur is regrettable.

"Secretary of an examination centre took packets containing question papers of different subjects alltogether. A probe is underway to identify the reason behind it and the centre secretary and headmaster has been suspended,"  said Dipu.

Legal action will be taken against him, she said.

On 21 September, SSC examinations on four subjects under the Dinajpur Education Board were postponed as copies of English 1st paper and 2nd paper of the ongoing SSC examinations went viral on Facebook and WhatsApp.

Dinajpur Board also formed a three-member probe committee headed by Prof Faraz Uddin Talukdar, college inspector of the Education Board.

Earlier on 20 September, three school teachers, including Lutfur Rahman, the headmaster and secretary of Bhurungamari Nehal Uddin Pilot High School centre, and two assistant teachers of the school – Zubaiyer Hossain and Aminur Rahman – were arrested in this connection.

Earlier, Dipu Moni asked people to stay away from those who create obstacle in practicing religion as they don't belong to any religion.

