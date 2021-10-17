No PEC exams this year

The Primary Education Completion (PEC) examinations will not be held this year as the Prime Minister's Office has approved the proposal of the Primary and Mass Education Ministry to scrap the exams.

The Primary and Mass Education Ministry got the PMO's direction on Sunday, the ministry sources said. 

An official of the ministry wishing anonymity told The Business Standard that they will formally disclose the matter soon. 

However, the students of Class VI, VII, VIII and IX will be promoted to the next class after participating in the annual exams.

The PEC examinees were promoted without taking any exams last year as the Covid-19 pandemic was on rising trend and the educational institutions were closed that time.

The academic activities at primary schools had been suspended for one and a half years due to the Covid situation. As a result, it was not possible to complete the regular syllabus of class five.

 

