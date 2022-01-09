No need to close educational institutions right now: NTAC

There is no need to shut down educational institutions right now, the National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on Covid-19 has suggested to the government.

"We have recommended continuing in-person academic activities as it is now," said NTAC President Prof Dr Mohammad Shahidullah after a meeting with the education ministry on Sunday.

Shahidullah said the committee will review the Covid-19 situation and sit down again to discuss the best option if necessary.

A press conference will be held at the ministry on Monday 11am to disclose details about the meeting.