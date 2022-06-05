No JSC exam this year: Education minister

TBS Report
05 June, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 11:13 am

No JSC exam this year: Education minister

"Instead of examinations, the assessment will be done in the same way as it is done at the school level. We will issue a certificate based on this assessment," the education minister said

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Picture: Collected
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Picture: Collected

The Junior School Certificate (JSC) examination will not be held this year and next year, said Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni.

"Instead of examinations, the assessment will be done in the same way as it is done at the school level. We will issue a certificate based on this assessment," the education minister said at a press conference at the Education Ministry's conference room on Sunday (5 June).

Dipu Moni said that the new curriculum will start next year.

"The eighth-grade stage will start in 2024. There will be no exams this year. So there will be no reason to take the test next year," she added.

