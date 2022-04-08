No decision yet on 100% festival bonus to pvt school teachers: Dipu Moni

The government is yet to take a call on doling out 100% festival bonus to private school teachers in Bangladesh, education minister Dipu Moni said on Friday.

"We have to weigh our financial capacity before taking a decision on the issue. Anyway, we will see what we can do," she told reporters during her visit to Chandpur.

"When we are working to develop the quality of education in the country, we must ensure the social and financial security of teachers. Otherwise it will be a futile effort," Dipu Moni said.

