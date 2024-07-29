No decision on opening of educational institutions yet: Minister

The government has not taken any decision yet on the reopening of educational institutions of the country, Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel said today (29 July).

"Today the cabinet discussed the overall situation of the country. But no decision was reached on the opening of educational institutions," the minister told reporters at the Secretariat before a meeting on the Universal Pension Scheme with the leaders of Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers' Association.

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel held a meeting on the Universal Pension Scheme with the leaders of Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers' Association at the Secretariat on 29 July. Photo: TBS

"After the situation becomes normal, all the educational institutions will be opened," he added.

Earlier, amid the quota reform protests, the Ministry of Education announced the closure of all secondary and higher secondary level educational institutions including schools, colleges, madrasas, technical institutes and polytechnic institutes, under the Ministry of Education until further orders.