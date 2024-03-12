No bar to keep schools open in Ramadan: Appellate Division

Education

TBS Report
12 March, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 01:35 pm

Related News

No bar to keep schools open in Ramadan: Appellate Division

On 8 February, the government amended the holiday list for educational institutions keeping the regular activities of secondary schools open for 15 days during the month of Ramadan

TBS Report
12 March, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 01:35 pm
File photo of children studying in school. Photo: Collected
File photo of children studying in school. Photo: Collected

There is no bar to keeping schools open during Ramadan, ruled the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today (12 March).

A bench of the Appellate Division, led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, issued the order after staying the High Court's order suspending the decision to keep primary and secondary schools open during the month of Ramadan.

As a result of this order, there remains no obstacle to keep primary and secondary schools open during Ramadan, lawyers said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The High Court on Sunday (10 March) stayed for two months the government's decision to keep the primary and secondary schools open in the first 10 and 15 days of Ramadan respectively. During the hearing, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the state in court, while senior lawyer AKM Faiz represented the petitioner.

On 8 February, the government amended the holiday list for educational institutions keeping the regular activities of secondary schools open for 15 days during the month of Ramadan. The Education Ministry issued a notice in this regard.

The Primary and Mass Education Ministry issued another notice to keep the activities of primary schools during the month of Ramadan for ten days.

Advocate Md Ilias Ali Mandal, a guardian, filed a writ petition on 25 February, challenging the two orders of the government.

Secretaries to the Primary and Mass Education Ministry, Education Ministry, deputy secretary of Primary and Mass Education Ministry and deputy secretary of Education Ministry, Director General of the Directorate of Primary Education Department, Director of Child Welfare Trust were made respondents.

Bangladesh / Top News

Education / Ramadan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Which is the best asset class to invest in 2024?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Last minute Ramadan preparations

1d | Features
Approximately 4.5 lakh roofs in Dhaka city and an increasing number of homeowners are transforming these once-neglected spaces into rooftop gardens. Photo: Courtesy

Gardening services shaping a greener Dhaka skyline

1d | Panorama
From the front, the Touring looks completely identical to the sedan. Photo: MD Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Corolla Touring: The most exquisite and economic wagon in the market

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Smile on the face of the farmer with the use of solar panels

Smile on the face of the farmer with the use of solar panels

58m | Videos
Delicious tandoori chicken for iftar

Delicious tandoori chicken for iftar

Now | Videos
Protests by PTI supporters across Pakistan

Protests by PTI supporters across Pakistan

2h | Videos
Elon Musk's X is bringing an app to watch videos on TV’s

Elon Musk's X is bringing an app to watch videos on TV’s

3h | Videos