No Bangladeshi university in world’s best 1,000: Shanghai Ranking

No Bangladeshi university was able to secure a place in the 2021 Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) by the Shanghai Ranking Consultancy, while neighbouring country India has 14 universities placed on the list of 1,000 best universities in the world.

Released on Sunday, more than 2,000 universities were ranked by the ARWU, and the names of the best 1,000 universities were published.

The ARWU considered every university that has any Nobel laureates, Fields medalists, highly cited researchers, or papers published in Nature or Science journals.

In addition, the universities with a significant number of papers indexed by Science Citation Index-Expanded (SCIE) and Social Science Citation Index (SSCI) are also included.

Harvard University tops the ranking list for the 19th year. Stanford University and the University of Cambridge remain at the second and third positions respectively.

Other top 10 universities are the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (4th), Berkeley (5th), Princeton (6th), Oxford (7th), Columbia (8th), Caltech (9th), and Chicago (10th).

The Indian Institute of Science is the best institution in India which placed in the 401-500 rank range, followed by the University of Calcutta in the 601-700 rank range.

Five universities of Pakistan secured positions in the top 1,000 ranking.

Meanwhile, COMSATS University Islamabad has been ranked the best in Pakistan and placed in the 401-500 rank range.

However, four Bangladeshi universities were listed in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University ranking of 2022, released in June this year.

The University of Dhaka and Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) were placed in the 801-1000 range while Brac University and North South University were positioned in the 1,001-1,200 range in the QS World University ranking of 2022.

The University of Dhaka and Buet had been featured among the 1,001+ group in the UK-based Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2021, released in September last year.