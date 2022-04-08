No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

No Bangladeshi university has been included on the list of top 100 institutions in the QS Asia University Rankings 2022, which reflects the persistently poor status of Bangladeshi universities as no university has been in Asia's top 100 universities since 2019.



Moreover, except for Dhaka University which is the 142nd on the list, no university is among the top 200 universities on the QS ranking list released on Wednesday featuring 687 institutions.



Dhaka University secured 127th position in 2019 and 135th position in 2021 and 2020. Besides that, only 13 public and private universities in Bangladesh are on the list.

As in last year's rankings, China tops the list with 126 out of the 687 universities, followed by India and Japan in second and third place.



National University of Singapore achieved first position, while Peking University (Beijing), and Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, secured second and third positions respectively. This year saw strong representation from universities in South Korea and Taiwan too.



The 2022 ranking was prepared based on 11 key indicators, including academic and employer reputations, the number of staff with PhDs and the percentage of international students.



Published annually since 2009, the QS Asia University Ranking highlights top universities in Asia each year. The methodology used to make the ranking is similar to that used for the QS World University Rankings, but with some additional indicators and adapted weighting.

Professor Siddiqur Rahman, former director of the Institute of Education and Research at Dhaka University, told The Business Standard it is disappointing that no Bangladeshi University is in the top 100 of Asia.



"Our public universities are busy with teachers' politics instead of researching. Most private universities are doing business in the name of higher education. Every country allocates the highest budget for the education sector but it is in a sorry state in our case," he said.

Professor Md Akhtaruzzaman, vice chancellor of Dhaka University, told The Business Standard that they are trying to ensure quality education and emphasise research activities.



From Bangladesh, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) secured 202nd position, North South University 215th, Brac University 291st-300th, Daffodil International University 351st-400th, Independent University, Bangladesh and Islamic University of Technology 401st-450th, East West University, Khulna University of Engineering and Technology, and United International University 451st-500th, Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology and Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology, Gazipur 501st-550th and American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) 601st-650th.