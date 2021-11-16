Next year’s public exams won’t be held as per schedule: Dipu Moni

There is no scope to hold the public examinations in the next year as per schedule, said Education Minister Dipu Moni on Tuesday.

"It is not possible to hold the public examinations of 2022 in time but the delay will not be like that of this year's SSC examinations," she said.

"Measures will be taken to make up for the losses caused by delay in holding the SSC examinations and the students will not face any problem," she added.

The Education Minister came up with the information while replying to a question from local journalists when visiting Chandpur Hasan Ali Government High School exam centre on Tuesday.

The much-awaited Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examinations began in the country on Sunday, maintaining health protocols.

Usually, the SSC examinations are held in February but this year the exams were delayed due to the pandemic.

Regarding vaccination of students, she said, "The Health Ministry is trying to vaccinate all the HSC examinees. Though we don't have sufficient infrastructures in every district to continue the inoculation drive with Pfizer vaccine but the authorities concerned are trying their level best."

A campaign to vaccinate school students, aged 12-17, against Covid-19 kicked off at 12 centres in Dhaka on November 1.

Some 40,000 students will be vaccinated every day under the campaign.

However, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked the officials concerned to increase the number of centres across the country under this campaign.