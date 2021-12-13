New education for the new normal

As we wait eagerly at our homes for the dire times to end, Bangladesh and many parts of the world are going through yet another round of lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Ravaging the planet since more than a year, it is often children and youth who are paying a big price as schools and colleges are closed, social gatherings and sports activities are prohibited, and young people's once exciting-looking futures seem to have come to a standstill.

For parents, what seems to matter most is the worry that their children are missing out on important learning opportunities and school lessons. Students can't take tuitions, attend classes, finish their exams, graduate, find jobs, etc. For almost everyone – parents and their children alike – it seems that the Covid-pandemic constitutes a completely lost year when it comes to education and learning. But does it really have to be that way?

For some reason, it is as if everyone takes for granted that learning automatically and mysteriously stops the second we leave school or do not have a teacher and textbook at our disposal. But why have we become so dependent on institutions and authorities for our education? How did these spaces gain an exclusive monopoly on knowledge? Have we forgotten the important lessons of Tagore and others who broadened the idea of education far beyond the classroom and took it, indeed, outside of the classroom?

Now, it seems, the time is right to debunk the myth of institutionalised, formal education (school, college, university) as the only way of meaningful learning. The practice of 'self-designed learning' (SDL), for instance, is one approach outside the mainstream education system which is promoted by IFNB (Initiative for New Education), a German-based association which supports innovative education projects outside the mainstream. Its first project in Bangladesh, in collaboration with local partners Barishal Youth Society (BYS), BASTOB, as well as the NGO Project DEFY, enables learners from marginalised communities to design their very own, individual education – without teachers, classrooms, textbooks, grades and pre-given curricula.

Instead, these self-designed learning centres or 'Nooks' are equipped with important learning resources such as laptops, internet, tools, technology, and a whole variety of materials that learners can freely access in order to develop their learning projects based on their own needs, interests, dreams and aspirations, leading them to acquire real-life, relevant skills and knowledge that in turn help to improve their lives.

The Nook concept has spread across India and Africa and with the help of IFNB has now reached Bangladesh, where the country's first self-designed learning centre has recently been set-up in Barishal City.

"We do have an opportunity to build aspiration for a generation during a time of crisis and that to cannot be done without united approach hence as a team we believe in partnering for change and coming up with innovative solutions for the community" Ehsan Kabir, Country Representative, IFNB

Stepping into any of the Nooks across the globe, you may encounter, for example, a teenage girl and so-called 'school dropout' learning English language through various online tools and trying to put this into practice by talking in English, for the first time ever, with other Nook members; a recent college graduate whose dream it is to build a drone and who starts to acquire some basic programming skills for it to gradually become reality; a farmer's son who wants to help increase the family's income by experimenting with organic fertilisers and pesticides; a 65-year old lady who makes an electronic circuit as part of building a mini-robot together with some school children; a single mother who wants to earn additional income by making jewellery; or a group of young men and women aiming to create eco-friendly, low-cost sanitary pads as they identified this as an urgent need in their community.

In Barishal City, the Nook – with all the challenges of the lockdown and the on-going pandemic – is equally breaking the boundaries of conventional education and encourages learners, coming mostly from marginalised backgrounds, to explore new skills, discover their passion, and pursue a range of innovative and exciting projects.

"Operating the Barishal Nook during the pandemic has been quite challenging, but it has transformed as a place for many young people who have been deprived of their usual life to learn, explore and have fun at the same time." Faez Belal BYS, Founder, added.

Recently, learners such as 11-years old Sabbir who has never received any kind of formal education, developed a moving electronic robot from scratch. Sabbir has been coming to the Nook for the last one month and now he wants to learn how to make drones. For learners like him, the Nook becomes a place of freedom and possibilities, where they can discover their hidden talents and make plans for a future of their own.

As a principle, there are no set limits of what the learners can do at the Nook. Often, this alone empowers them to think out of the box and articulate their dreams and aspirations. 12-years old Rushda, who lives with her single mother who's running a small kitchen business, wants to become a fashion designer. She is coming to the Nook to access various online tutorials on fashion design and practices how to cut cloth with appropriate measurements. She is supported in all this by her co-learners who provide her feedback and encouragement. Taking the next step soon, Rushda is aiming to develop her own fashion design business with the help of the skills and knowledge she gains at the Nook.

The Barishal Nook further proves that an education that is truly catering to the needs and interests of the learners can be worthwhile, useful, exciting and fun all at the same time. XX years old Sabiha has started to learn about 3D Design and currently tries her hands at designing a house using 3D sketching software. She says that "in school I never enjoyed learning as much. There we just had to learn a lot of pre-given and often not so relevant subjects. Here, I can learn according to my own will. We help each other and learn from one another, which makes things easier and more enjoyable, and I can choose whatever I want to learn".

All these and other examples from the Nook show that learning does not have to be – and should not be – a school-based activity only. Once we ensure that everyone – no matter their social, economic, gender or other background – has access to a variety of learning resources and the support to explore their own ideas and interests, the whole world can become our classroom.

The writer is founder and chairman of IFNB