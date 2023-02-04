New curriculum will help build Smart Bangladesh: Deputy edu minister

Successful implementation of the new curriculum introduced for the primary, secondary, and higher secondary levels of students will help to build a "Smart Bangladesh", Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury has said.

The newly launched education curriculum has been designed to develop the competency of students, he mentioned, adding, "In this curriculum, a continuous assessment system has been included to avoid memorization-based assessment, so students must develop reading habits and reading skills to adapt to the new curriculum."

While addressing the divisional orientation workshop styled "Reading habit development programme" at Chattogram Circuit House Auditorium on Saturday morning, the deputy minister directed the government officials concerned to work sincerely in implementing the programme undertaken by the government to build Smart Bangladesh, says a press release.

Upazila nirbahi officers and secondary education officers of 64 selected upazilas under the Chattogram division took part in the orientation workshop organised under the "Strengthening Reading Habits and Reading Skills among Secondary Students" scheme.

Chaired by Dr Prakash Kanti Chowdhury, additional divisional commissioner, the workshop was also addressed by Professor Muhammad Ali Noki, former vice chancellor of Stamford University and trustee of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro; Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman, deputy commissioner of Chattogram; Dr Muhammad Mahmudul Haque, senior education adviser of the World Bank; and Dr Asisul Ahsan Kabir, deputy director of the programme.