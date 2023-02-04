New curriculum will help build Smart Bangladesh: Deputy edu minister

Education

TBS Report
04 February, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2023, 08:16 pm

Related News

New curriculum will help build Smart Bangladesh: Deputy edu minister

He says students must develop reading habits to adapt to the new curriculum

TBS Report
04 February, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2023, 08:16 pm
New curriculum will help build Smart Bangladesh: Deputy edu minister

Successful implementation of the new curriculum introduced for the primary, secondary, and higher secondary levels of students will help to build a "Smart Bangladesh", Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury has said.

The newly launched education curriculum has been designed to develop the competency of students, he mentioned, adding, "In this curriculum, a continuous assessment system has been included to avoid memorization-based assessment, so students must develop reading habits and reading skills to adapt to the new curriculum."

While addressing the divisional orientation workshop styled "Reading habit development programme" at Chattogram Circuit House Auditorium on Saturday morning, the deputy minister directed the government officials concerned to work sincerely in implementing the programme undertaken by the government to build Smart Bangladesh, says a press release. 

Upazila nirbahi officers and secondary education officers of 64 selected upazilas under the Chattogram division took part in the orientation workshop organised under the "Strengthening Reading Habits and Reading Skills among Secondary Students" scheme. 

Chaired by Dr Prakash Kanti Chowdhury, additional divisional commissioner, the workshop was also addressed by Professor Muhammad Ali Noki, former vice chancellor of Stamford University and trustee of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro; Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman, deputy commissioner of Chattogram; Dr Muhammad Mahmudul Haque, senior education adviser of the World Bank; and Dr Asisul Ahsan Kabir, deputy director of the programme.

new curriculum

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Say 'Salud' before your salad main course

11h | Food
Coots running. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Cute Coot of Baikka Beel: 'And yet he was as bald as a coot'

5h | Panorama
With only one government run specialised cancer hospital in the capital — the National Institute Of Cancer Research and Hospital (NICRH) in Mohakhali — patients have no option but to resort to private hospitals. Photo: Noor A Alam.

Cancer care: Medical treatment and beyond

11h | Panorama
Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBS

What makes India's billionaires' support special for Adani

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prioritise medical equipment, raw material imports over luxury items

Prioritise medical equipment, raw material imports over luxury items

2h | TBS Round Table
Adani row rocks India’s parliament

Adani row rocks India’s parliament

1h | TBS World
Concord launches new plant to produce environment friendly bricks

Concord launches new plant to produce environment friendly bricks

7h | TBS Stories
How Asif Khan would invest his fresh funds right now

How Asif Khan would invest his fresh funds right now

8h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

3
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

4
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL