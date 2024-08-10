New curriculum has not been postponed: NCTB

Media reports on postponement of the new curriculum are not true as it has not been postponed, said a notice of National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB).

"A news report regarding postponement of the new curriculum by the National Curriculum and Textbook Board is being presented in different media (print and electronic) which is not true," said the NCTB notice.

But, the previously scheduled workshop on curriculum in Bogura on 11 August has been postponed, it said.