New curriculum to be introduced in 2023: Education Minister

New curriculum will be introduced for primary, secondary and higher secondary level students from next year, said Education Minister Dipu Moni on Tuesday.

"The government formulated the new curriculum keeping in mind the labour market at home and abroad. Education from primary to higher secondary level will see a major transformation. As per the plan, the new curriculum will be introduced next year," she said.

The education minister revealed these information while speaking at a discussion marking the Victory Day at Anima Chowdhury Auditorium in Natore district town.

Textbooks will be handed over to the students in the new year amid all obstacles, she said.

Terming the opposition political parties including BNP, who have started the anti-government movement, as evil force, Dipu said a vested quarter is involved in destabilising the country ahead of the national election and there is no scope to spare them.