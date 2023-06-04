Need ideal teachers in education sector besides increased budget: Dipu Moni

Education

TBS Report
04 June, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2023, 05:40 pm

Related News

Need ideal teachers in education sector besides increased budget: Dipu Moni

TBS Report
04 June, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2023, 05:40 pm
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB

Education Minister Dipu Moni has said the country's education sector requires an increased budget alongside ideal teachers and fair policies.

Speaking as chief guest at the seminar titled "Bangabandhu, Liberation War and Bangladesh" organised at the Faculty of Sociology auditorium of Chittagong University (CHB) on Sunday (4 June), the minister said it is necessary to increase the budget in the education sector.

"But increasing the budget alone is not enough. To be able to use that budget, we need sound education policies and ideal teachers. 

"The Ministry of Education alone is not enough to increase the budget in the education sector. In this case, if we consider all issues, we see a total of 29 ministries working behind it," Dipu Moni said.

Emphasising on taking learning to greater heights, she said, "When we know how to learn, we can push ourselves further. That is why we are bringing changes in the curriculum."

The education minister has also inaugurated the Faculty of Marine Sciences and Fisheries, a marine research centre at the university.

The event was attended by the university vice-chancellor, deans and faculty, among others. 

 

Top News

Education Minister Dipu Moni / Teacher / BUDGET FY2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

US and its allies in the Ind-Pacific

US and its allies in the Ind-Pacific

5m | Panorama
A Chinese grand strategy

A Chinese grand strategy

10m | Panorama
'Bangladesh will face major foreign policy tests'

'Bangladesh will face major foreign policy tests'

20m | Panorama
A scramble for the Indo-Pacific

A scramble for the Indo-Pacific

40m | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

1h | TBS World
Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

6h | TBS Food
This time Kawali was organized by open library

This time Kawali was organized by open library

23h | TBS Entertainment
Ukraine wants NATO’s clear decision

Ukraine wants NATO’s clear decision

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

6
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study