Need ideal teachers in education sector besides increased budget: Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dipu Moni has said the country's education sector requires an increased budget alongside ideal teachers and fair policies.

Speaking as chief guest at the seminar titled "Bangabandhu, Liberation War and Bangladesh" organised at the Faculty of Sociology auditorium of Chittagong University (CHB) on Sunday (4 June), the minister said it is necessary to increase the budget in the education sector.

"But increasing the budget alone is not enough. To be able to use that budget, we need sound education policies and ideal teachers.

"The Ministry of Education alone is not enough to increase the budget in the education sector. In this case, if we consider all issues, we see a total of 29 ministries working behind it," Dipu Moni said.

Emphasising on taking learning to greater heights, she said, "When we know how to learn, we can push ourselves further. That is why we are bringing changes in the curriculum."

The education minister has also inaugurated the Faculty of Marine Sciences and Fisheries, a marine research centre at the university.

The event was attended by the university vice-chancellor, deans and faculty, among others.