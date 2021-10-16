National University to resume in-person classes from 21 October

Educational institutions under National University (NU) will resume in-person classes alongside online classes from 21 October.

According to a press release, the orientation programme for the Honours 2020-2021 session will also be held on the same day at 3pm. The programme will be held virtually from the vice-chancellor's conference room on the NU campus at Gazipur.

Education Minister Dipu Moni will be the chief guest of the orientation programme while Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury will be the special guest.

National University Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Mashiur Rahman will preside over the programme.

The whole campus including classrooms and science labs must be cleaned properly before the physical class resumes, reads the National University press release.

All concerned are requested to take necessary steps and maintain awareness to ensure health protection by taking Covid-19 vaccine (initiatives to set up college immunization centre if necessary), adhering to hygiene rules, proper use of masks and maintain social distance.

The principals of affiliated colleges have been asked to carry out orientation programmes with first-year students immediately after the education minister inaugurates the ceremony.