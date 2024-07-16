National University colleges closed indefinitely

The National University has ordered all colleges affiliated with it to remain closed until further notice.

The public relations department of the university announced the decision in a press release tonight (16 July) amid violent clashes between quota protesters and police, BCL and Jubo League.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Education announced that all secondary, higher secondary, and polytechnic institutions will remain closed until further notice, considering the safety of students.
 

National University (NU) / Quota protest / Bangladesh

