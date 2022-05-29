National Moot Court Competition 2022 closing ceremony held at BUP

The Closing and Prize Giving Ceremony of a 3-day long programme named 'National Moot Court Competition-2022' organized by BUP Law and Moot Court Club (BUP-LMCC) under the Department of Law of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP), Faculty of Security and Strategic Studies (FSSS) was held at Bijoy Auditorium of its campus on 29 May 2022.

The competition, which started on 26 May, aimed to increase the ability of the law students to develop legal argumentation skills in the field of practical work, reads a press release.

In the closing ceremony, Hon'ble Chief Justice of Bangladesh, Justice Hasan Foez Siddique graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and distributed prizes among the winners. BUP Pro-VC Professor Dr. Khondoker Mokaddem Hossain was present as the Special Guest. Dean of FSSS Brigadier General Emran Ahmed Chowdhury, ndc, psc moderated the programme.

In the competition, 36 teams from different renowned public and private universities participated. Among them, BUP and Brac University qualified for the final round. In the grand finale, BUP was crowned the champion, and Brac University, the 2nd runner-up.

Hon'ble Chief Justice in his speech said that a career in law often provides situations in which professionals are required to use their wits and research to come up with a solution to navigate through the complexities of the legal challenges they face. A moot court competition sets the groundwork for that process from the beginning. Therefore, the law students are entitled to this experience.

He also said that the endeavor of BUPLMCC to organize a national-level competition is so appreciable. In his speech, he said he hoped that law students have had the opportunity to interact with judges and academics from across the country and they surely gained a unique experience of learning how courtroom proceedings do play out in real life.

Hon'ble Chief Justice specifically alluded that one needs to have some qualities like honesty in mind, hardworking, a lot of study, adherence to religious rules, and good human behavior to all in order to be a good judge.

Among others, BUP high officials, invited guests, judges, BUP faculty members and students were present in the programme.