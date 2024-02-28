Myanmar conflict: Five schools in border area open after 23 days

TBS Report
28 February, 2024, 06:00 pm
28 February, 2024

Myanmar conflict: Five schools in border area open after 23 days

TBS Report
28 February, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 06:19 pm
Tumbru Government Primary School. Photo: TBS
Tumbru Government Primary School. Photo: TBS

Five primary schools in Ghumdhum of Naikhongchhari upazila in Bandarban near the border with Myanmar opened today (28 February) after 23 days of closure.

The schools were closed on 5 February, after fierce clashes broke out inside Myanmar between their Border Guard Police and the insurgent group Arakan Army, which spilled into Bangladesh resulting in the deaths of two people from mortar shells reportedly fired from the junta-run country.

The five schools are Tumbru Government Primary School, Bhajabunia Government Primary School, Baishfari Government Primary School, Paschimkul Tumbru Government Primary School and South Ghumdhum Government Primary School.

However, as the panic still grips the residents of the border, student attendance in the schools was low today, according to the teachers.

Bandarban Deputy Commissioner Shah Mujahid Uddin said since the border situation is normal, the class activities of the schools have resumed.

AKM Jahangir Aziz, chairman of Ghumdhum Union Parishad, said many do not know that schools have opened and many have not yet returned to their homes. 

Hopefully, within the next 2-3 days, all the students will return to school, he added.

