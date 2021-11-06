MTB Foundation launches Niloufer Manzur Memorial Scholarship with the Faculty of Business Studies, University of Dhaka

Education

TBS Report
06 November, 2021, 08:15 pm
06 November, 2021, 08:15 pm

MTB Foundation launches Niloufer Manzur Memorial Scholarship with the Faculty of Business Studies, University of Dhaka

In alignment with its policy to prioritize the education sector of the country, MTB Foundation has recently launched the Niloufer Manzur Memorial Scholarship Program with a view to recognizing the significant contributions of renowned educationist of the country and the Founding Principal of Sunbeams School, Ms. Niloufer Manzur in collaboration with the Faculty of Business Studies, University of Dhaka.

The launching ceremony was held at 'Professor Dr. Abdullah Farouk Multipurpose Hall', Faculty of Business Studies, University of Dhaka. Through this affiliation, thirty-four (34) deserving students (16 female and 18 male) of the Faculty of Business Studies will be financially supported for a year on a monthly basis, states a press release. 

Professor Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Vice-Chancellor, University of Dhaka graced the event as the Chief Guest while Syed Manzur Elahi, Founding Chairman of Mutual Trust Bank Limited, and Md. Abdul Malek, Vice Chairman of Mutual Trust Bank Limited attended the event as the Guest of Honour and Special Guest respectively.

The program was also attended by Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO and Rais Uddin Ahmad, Deputy Managing Director & CAMLCO of MTB, Samia Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer (Acting) of MTB Foundation and Professor Dr. Muhammad Abdul Moyeen, Dean (Acting), Faculty of Business Studies and Professor Dr. Razia Begum, Department of Marketing, University of Dhaka.

MTB Foundation believes, education empowers people and transforms lives; educationists help students build a strong foundation for a sustainable future. The Foundation envisions to launch similar programs with other renowned universities of the country.

