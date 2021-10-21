MSB Academy provides global standard courses in Bangla

Masuk Sarker Barista, a 25-year old Bangladeshi, created e-learning platform MSB Academy in 2018 offering global standard courses in Bangla.

Being a best-selling course creator on platforms like Udemy, SkillShare, etc, a content creator on YouTube for his channel consisting of more than 1,15,000 subscribers, and having years of teaching experience, Batista came up with a platform where leading course creators provide advanced courses on topics like digital marketing, web designing, programming, office tools, etc in Bangla and provide online support to the students taking these courses.

Over 60,000 students have already enrolled in this platform, and every student gets lifetime access to the course contents through the site. Upon completion of a course, MSB Academy provides a certificate to the students.

MSB stands for Most Significant Bit. For this platform, the most significant bit is to ensure the quality of the course and the success of students. To act upon this aim, MSB Academy gives the students a straightforward interface, the most convenient payment methods (SSL platforms like Bkash and Nagad), and the best instructors. They have been guiding students to their success for years. Anyone can browse any course they want, see the course promo, and preview lectures, and if they like, they can hit the "Buy This Course" button and pay for the course. Then instantly, they will get course access. The best part is, if anyone gets enrolled for the course, they will get lifetime course access, will get all future content updates for free, and will get instructor support in the course forum.

This platform claims to be 60%-70% cost-efficient compared to physical classes. Also, the students have an opportunity to earn online by joining their affiliate program. The affiliate marketers have to refer these courses to the students, and they'll receive a 20% commission upon sales.

The main target of this platform is to provide world-class education in the Bangla language. After three years of operation, it's now one of the best online education platforms in Bangladesh, with colossal popularity and student success.