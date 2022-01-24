MoU renewed between AIUB and Panyapiwat Institute of Management

TBS Report
24 January, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 01:41 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Memorandum of Understanding between American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) and Panipiwat Institute of Management (PIM), Thailand was renewed on 10 January.

The renewal took place at the PIM campus in Thailand which was physically attended by AIUB's Vice Chancellor Dr Carmen Z Lamagna.

During the visit, he paid a courtesy call on Siam Choksawang, executive director of PIM and senior vice president of the Administration Department, and formally renewed the Memorandum of Understanding on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

At the time, PIM's Director of international relations Dr Usani Kulintarnprasat, Director of International Marketing and Recruitment Branch Tanarat Teratanakiyat, and Assistant Director of International Relations Panisara Termkizkajonsuk were among the senior officials present.

At the end of the signing ceremony Lamagna visited Satit School and Food Academy.

As a result of this renewal agreement, both institutions will be engaged in collaborative activities for the development and advancement of academic, co-curricular, research and cultural initiatives.

Since 2017, AIUB and PIM have been engaged in various development programs on an international partnership basis to continue their respective efforts for the development of higher education worldwide.

