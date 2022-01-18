MoU Renewal Signing between AIUB and Siam University, Thailand

Continuing on their path of collaborative partnership, the American International University – Bangladesh (AIUB) and the Siam University (SU), Thailand, renewed their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 12 January 2022.

According to a press release, AIUB and SU have been affiliated since 2017, developing and engaging in various academic and co-curricular programs geared towards enriching and enhancing higher education for both institutions.

During her official visit, Dr. Carmen Z. Lamagna, the Vice Chancellor of AIUB, signed the agreement together with Dr. Pornchai Monkhovanit, the President of Siam University.

Yhing Sawheny, the Deputy Director for International Affairs from the President's Office at Siam University was also present during the meeting. Both institutions will be pursuing mutually beneficial initiatives, working together on progressive research, curriculum development, and international exchanges, amongst several other projects that have a positive impact of change on the students and staff of the institutions in the long run.