More students opted for religious education, less for general in 2023

Photo: Copilot

In continuing the trend, the percentage of students opting for religious education increased from 6.57% to 7.29% in 2023.

On the other hand, a decrease was observed for general education – the most popular field – from 91.93% to 91.02%.

The percentage in technical education also improved from 1.10% to 1.22%.

The information was revealed by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) in its Bangladesh Sample Vital Statistics 2023 report released yesterday.

The increase in religious education has been on the upward trend since the BBS began making the data available in 2021.

In 2021, 4.98% of students were from a religious education background.

In 2023, 59.28% of the population were students (5-24 years old), with most enrolled in government educational institutions (46.86%).

A total of 88.40% of students were enrolled in Bangla Medium, with 0.69% in English Medium.

The adult literacy rate in 2023 stood at 75.6, up from 74.7 in 2019.

In both rural and urban areas, more men are educated than women.