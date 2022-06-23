More than 33 lakh primary students at risk of dropout: Brac study

Education

TBS Report
23 June, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2022, 04:41 pm

Related News

More than 33 lakh primary students at risk of dropout: Brac study

TBS Report
23 June, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2022, 04:41 pm
Photo: collected
Photo: collected

More than 33 lakh primary students are at risk of dropout, says a Brac study.

There is a significant decrease in enrolment rate with specific threat to pre-primary education and additional 3,326,880 primary students - which is 23.2% of all primary students in the country - are at risk of dropout, according to the report titled "The Primary Education Scenario".

Findings of the research done by Samir Ranjan Nath of Brac Institute of Educational Development (Brac IED) were published on Thursday.

Samir Ranjan Nath said that the reasons behind dropout include schools are yet to open like before, household economy deteriorated, loss of interest to education, fear of not filling up learning gap, matrimony, joined in work, difficulty in obeying health norms, sending to kawmi madrasah, and others.

He also said, with the risk of dropout along with high proportion of children admitting in kawmi/hafizia/nurani madrasas – Directorate of Primary Education (DPE) and Bureau of Non-formal Education (BNFE) need to be proactive with some specific actions so that loss in enrolment can be recovered and all children get the opportunity of secular primary education.

The research was done by surveying 11,999 households in 200 villages/mahallas under 100 upazillas/thanas.

According to the report, the state of ICT facilities at home and its increase during the pandemic is satisfying but their usage for academic purposes is not. 

An experiment needs to be started to provide digital primary education along with face-to-face traditional provision. The report suggests the ministry think of hybrid and blended approaches.

"Learning loss is a reality. The question is how fast we can recover it. This can start with assessment of learning levels of all students, categorise them and prepare recovery strategies as per students' needs", said Samir Ranjan Nath.

Parents, peers, retired teachers and temporary teachers can be utilised keeping the regular teachers at the centre.

However, head teacher of the schools report that 40% of their teachers may face loss of teaching skills.

Coming out of the historical tradition of low allocation to the education sector, the national budget should act as an instrument to make the recovery strategy a success, reads the report.

A mega project of eight years' duration can accompany the national budget.

Top News

Primary Education / Learning Loss / Dropout from school

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

51m | Panorama
Photo caption: School and college going students gathered in the demonstration named ‘Friday For Future: Global Climate Strike’ in front of the Barishal Central Shaheed Minar on 23 September 2019 in an attempt to make people aware of the dangers of climate change. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Bangladesh’s young climate heroes

6h | Pursuit
The centenarian tree is different from all other trees in terms of size and age. That is why many visitors come from far and wide to see this mango tree. Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the centenarian Suryapuri mango tree

1d | Explorer
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Is the world ready to prevent climate change?

Is the world ready to prevent climate change?

16m | Videos
Preparing for university admission test

Preparing for university admission test

4h | Videos
Public health in risk due to lack of toilets

Public health in risk due to lack of toilets

6h | Videos
Dream Padma Bridge on steel spans

Dream Padma Bridge on steel spans

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

Dhaka wants local investors in Nepal’s hydropower

5
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

6
The deceased Abu Saleh Mohammad Mahfuz Ahmed with his two children.
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi man shot dead in US