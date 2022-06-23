More than 33 lakh primary students at risk of dropout: Brac study

More than 33 lakh primary students are at risk of dropout, says a Brac study.

There is a significant decrease in enrolment rate with specific threat to pre-primary education and additional 3,326,880 primary students - which is 23.2% of all primary students in the country - are at risk of dropout, according to the report titled "The Primary Education Scenario".

Findings of the research done by Samir Ranjan Nath of Brac Institute of Educational Development (Brac IED) were published on Thursday.

Samir Ranjan Nath said that the reasons behind dropout include schools are yet to open like before, household economy deteriorated, loss of interest to education, fear of not filling up learning gap, matrimony, joined in work, difficulty in obeying health norms, sending to kawmi madrasah, and others.

He also said, with the risk of dropout along with high proportion of children admitting in kawmi/hafizia/nurani madrasas – Directorate of Primary Education (DPE) and Bureau of Non-formal Education (BNFE) need to be proactive with some specific actions so that loss in enrolment can be recovered and all children get the opportunity of secular primary education.

The research was done by surveying 11,999 households in 200 villages/mahallas under 100 upazillas/thanas.

According to the report, the state of ICT facilities at home and its increase during the pandemic is satisfying but their usage for academic purposes is not.

An experiment needs to be started to provide digital primary education along with face-to-face traditional provision. The report suggests the ministry think of hybrid and blended approaches.

"Learning loss is a reality. The question is how fast we can recover it. This can start with assessment of learning levels of all students, categorise them and prepare recovery strategies as per students' needs", said Samir Ranjan Nath.

Parents, peers, retired teachers and temporary teachers can be utilised keeping the regular teachers at the centre.

However, head teacher of the schools report that 40% of their teachers may face loss of teaching skills.

Coming out of the historical tradition of low allocation to the education sector, the national budget should act as an instrument to make the recovery strategy a success, reads the report.

A mega project of eight years' duration can accompany the national budget.