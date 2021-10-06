Month-long EMK Youth Engagement Camp ends

A month-Long Youth Employment Campaign arranged by EMK Center came to an end on Wednesday.

The campaign was aimed to find ways to make work better for youths and make youths better at the job by connecting the dots between education, employment, and engagement innovatively, reads a press release.

The events of this campaign included a series of webinars focusing on skill development, youth engagement, and many more burning issues.

"Women are stronger than they know, and their ability to build networks and maintain relationships makes them a perfect fit for a corporate sales career," said Asma Ul Husna, key account manager of Meena Sweets under GEMOCN Group.

The former HR manager of Unilever BD and current HR director of Ericsson BD, Md Golam Saqueeb said, "With the changing demand of employees, the demands of Human Resource professionals also change. Now they try to hire employees who have continuous learning ability and very good nature to adapt and adjust with changing work environment."

Saqueeb was the primary guest and speaker of the webinar "Future of work and workforce: The changing role of HR."

Along with professional developments, mental health and wellbeing-focused webinar was also a part of this campaign.

The main speaker of the webinar "HUMAN Inside: The importance of self-care for future leaders," Dr Erik Cucera, doctor of Energy Modalities and Certified Brain Fitness coach, said, "Without mental wellbeing and emotional stability, it is impossible to concentrate on our work and focus on our future goals. Regrets of Past and Anxiety about Future are the two main obstacles to having sound and healthy mental health."

In the webinar titled "Youth Engagement: Restoring Confidence in Youth", Gregory Pepper, UNLEASH Innovation Lab program lead, said continuous engagement in innovation and problem-solving programs develop confidence and communication skills in youths.

As an ending remark for the campaign, the acting director of EMK Center Asif Uddin Ahmed said, "This conversation with corporate, social and public sector leaders revealed a shared belief that the challenges faced by Bangladesh's youths today constitute one of the biggest threats to the country's political, social and economic future. Through this campaign, we have tried to address these challenges and make our youths more aware of how to solve the issues around "Triple-Es" – education, employment, and engagement."

Youth Employment Campaign – 2021 drew more than 1000 youths, entrepreneurs, teachers, job seekers, and other professionals in its diverse events.