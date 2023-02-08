MLIS Leaflets from Maple Leaf Int'l School wins 'ULAB Biz Wizards'

Education

Press Release
08 February, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2023, 03:18 pm

MLIS Leaflets from Maple Leaf International School has won the ULAB Biz Wizards 2023.

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) hosted the Biz Wizards 2023, a national inter college management fest was held on 3-4 February, at ULAB permanent campus, Mohammadpur, Dhaka, said a press release.

The business competition was hosted by the university's ULAB Business Club.

Participants from all over Bangladesh engaged in different segments including management, marketing, entrepreneurship, and finance and took part in competitive activities during this two-day long management fest.

The champion MLIS Leaflets from Maple Leaf International School won prize money of Tk30,000.

Among others, Vice Chancellor of ULAB Prof Imran Rahman, Special Guest Prof Shams Rahman from RMIT University, Australia and Chief Guest Chairperson of Zaytoon International Solutions Arfan Ali were present at the closing ceremony of ULAB Biz Wizards 2023.

Ishtiaque Anowar, president of ULAB Business Club and one of the conveners of the event, said about the ULAB Biz Wizards 2023, "Some 72 college students from across the country participated in this unique edutainment competition. I believe participants have really enjoyed the night stay at ULAB Permanent Campus in ULAB Biz Wizards. Our organising team has worked very hard to make sure the participants create some amazing memories in those two days at ULAB's beautiful campus."

ULAB Biz Wizards is a flagship event of ULAB Business Club which has been arranged since 2019. Due to Covid-19 pandemic it has not been arranged in the previous few years. The organisers launched the second installment of the business oriented event, reads the release.

