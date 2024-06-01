MIT Leading Edge International student conference begins June 11

Haileybury Bhaluka announces the launch of the first-ever fully residential Five-Day MIT Leading Edge International Student Conference. Taking place from 11-15 June 2024, on its campus in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. In this regard, a press conference was held today at La Meridien Hotel at 12 pm.

Haileybury Bhaluka's Founding Headmaster Simon O' Grady was present at the press conference. He expressed that the international conference aimed to expand student comprehension of engineering and design at an innovative level, fostering the creation of impactful solutions.

Simon O' Grady also said "We are honoured to welcome MIT to Bangladesh. We are sincerely grateful to the faculty and graduate students in travelling 8,000 miles. MIT faculty were impressed by the scale of our ambitions for Bangladesh and our focus on diversity, equity and inclusion".

Haileybury Bhaluka has organised the Conference in association with MIT Edgerton Center at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States. Four MIT Faculty member and six Graduates from MIT are flying in from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the world's #1 university (QS 2024 rankings), to guide the participants. A hundred selected students from Bangladesh, India and UK will be taking part in this international conference. Boys and girls, aged between 11-14 years of age are eligible to participate in the conference.

This workshop unveils the mechanics behind underwater robotics, Al-powered wheelchairs, and handheld pollution mapping devices, fostering innovation for impactful solutions. There is also an exciting opportunity to explore taking part in an underwater Harry Potter Quidditch competition. Participants will have the opportunity to develop critical thinking, creativity and collaboration skills by being in close proximity to faculty from the world's number one university.

MIT will be awarded certificates to the participants on the last day of the event. The certificate will be provided by the Edgerton Center at MIT.

Haileybury started its journey as an international franchise educational institution with 100% residential facilities in Bangladesh last October affiliated to Haileybury College UK, a school with 164 years of history. Bangladesh's Best Services Limited, a sister concern of travel and hospitality company Best Holdings Limited will run this school in the country. The main aim of the school is to develop students to be the best in the Asia region through welfare and globalism. The first batch of Haileybury Bhaluka will begin in August 2024. Enrollment is currently ongoing.