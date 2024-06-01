MIT faculty to lead international student conference at Haileybury Bhaluka

Haileybury Bhaluka, a premier international boarding school, announced the launch of the first-ever fully residential, five-day MIT Leading Edge International Student Conference, taking place from 11-15 June on its campus in Bhaluka, Mymensingh.

Haileybury Bhaluka's Founding Headmaster Simon O'Grady made the announcement at a press conference held today (1 June) at Le Méridien Dhaka in this regard.

O'Grady expressed that the international conference aimed to expand student comprehension of engineering and design at an innovative level, fostering the creation of impactful solutions.

"We are honoured to welcome MIT to Bangladesh. We are sincerely grateful to the faculty and graduate students for travelling 8,000 miles. MIT faculty were impressed by the scale of our ambitions for Bangladesh and our focus on diversity, equity and inclusion," O'Grady said.

Haileybury Bhaluka has organised the conference in association with MIT Edgerton Center at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Four faculty members and six graduates from MIT are flying in to guide the participants.

A hundred selected students from Bangladesh, India and the UK will be taking part in this international conference. Boys and girls, aged between 11-14 years of age are eligible to participate in the conference.

This workshop unveils the mechanics behind underwater robotics, Al-powered wheelchairs, and handheld pollution mapping devices, fostering innovation for impactful solutions. There is also an exciting opportunity to explore taking part in an underwater Harry Potter Quidditch competition.

Participants will have the opportunity to develop critical thinking, creativity and collaboration skills from MIT associates. Certificates, provided by the Edgerton Center at MIT, will be awarded to the participants on the last day of the event.

Haileybury started its journey as an international franchise educational institution with 100% residential facilities in Bangladesh last October affiliated with Haileybury College UK, a school with 164 years of history.

Bangladesh's Best Services Limited, a sister concern of travel and hospitality company Best Holdings Limited will run this school in the country.

The main aim of the school is to develop students to be the best in the Asia region through welfare and globalism. The first batch of Haileybury Bhaluka will begin in August 2024. Enrollment is currently ongoing.