MIT faculty to lead international student conference at Haileybury Bhaluka

Education

TBS Report
01 June, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 06:07 pm

Related News

MIT faculty to lead international student conference at Haileybury Bhaluka

Haileybury Bhaluka's Founding Headmaster Simon O' Grady was present at the press conference. He expressed that the international conference aimed to expand student comprehension of engineering and design at an innovative level, fostering the creation of impactful solutions

TBS Report
01 June, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 06:07 pm
Haileybury Bhaluka&#039;s Founding Headmaster Simon O&#039; Grady speaks at the press conference. Photo: Courtesy
Haileybury Bhaluka's Founding Headmaster Simon O' Grady speaks at the press conference. Photo: Courtesy

Haileybury Bhaluka, a premier international boarding school, announced the launch of the first-ever fully residential, five-day MIT Leading Edge International Student Conference, taking place from 11-15 June on its campus in Bhaluka, Mymensingh.

Haileybury Bhaluka's Founding Headmaster Simon O'Grady made the announcement at a press conference held today (1 June) at Le Méridien Dhaka in this regard.

O'Grady expressed that the international conference aimed to expand student comprehension of engineering and design at an innovative level, fostering the creation of impactful solutions.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We are honoured to welcome MIT to Bangladesh. We are sincerely grateful to the faculty and graduate students for travelling 8,000 miles. MIT faculty were impressed by the scale of our ambitions for Bangladesh and our focus on diversity, equity and inclusion," O'Grady said.

Haileybury Bhaluka has organised the conference in association with MIT Edgerton Center at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Four faculty members and six graduates from MIT are flying in to guide the participants.

A hundred selected students from Bangladesh, India and the UK will be taking part in this international conference. Boys and girls, aged between 11-14 years of age are eligible to participate in the conference.

This workshop unveils the mechanics behind underwater robotics, Al-powered wheelchairs, and handheld pollution mapping devices, fostering innovation for impactful solutions. There is also an exciting opportunity to explore taking part in an underwater Harry Potter Quidditch competition.

Participants will have the opportunity to develop critical thinking, creativity and collaboration skills from MIT associates. Certificates, provided by the Edgerton Center at MIT, will be awarded to the participants on the last day of the event.

Haileybury started its journey as an international franchise educational institution with 100% residential facilities in Bangladesh last October affiliated with Haileybury College UK, a school with 164 years of history. 

Bangladesh's Best Services Limited, a sister concern of travel and hospitality company Best Holdings Limited will run this school in the country.

The main aim of the school is to develop students to be the best in the Asia region through welfare and globalism. The first batch of Haileybury Bhaluka will begin in August 2024. Enrollment is currently ongoing.

 

Bangladesh

Haileybury Bhaluka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Babar Ali on the top of the world. Photo: Courtesy

When Babar Ali came face-to-face with climate change during his Everest-Lhotse summit

9h | Panorama
Even in Bangladesh’s major tourist destinations, options for recreational activities such as rides or trails are scarce for tourists. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

No roads lead to Bangladesh: The country's struggle to attract tourists

1d | Panorama
An area clear-felled for tobacco cultivation on the bank of the river Sangu in Bandarban. The chemicals used in tobacco farming also pollute the creeks – the main source of drinking water for hill communities. Photo: Syed Zakir Hussain

How tobacco farming is speeding up deforestation in the hills

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Can you tell the quality of a fabric?

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Kushtia sugar mills ltd will be launched?

Kushtia sugar mills ltd will be launched?

15m | Videos
Donald Trump found guilty in bribery case

Donald Trump found guilty in bribery case

2h | Videos
The first U.S. president to face criminal sentencing

The first U.S. president to face criminal sentencing

3h | Videos
The tech giant is looking for alternative markets outside the Chinese ring

The tech giant is looking for alternative markets outside the Chinese ring

6h | Videos