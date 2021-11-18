Mismeasuring keeps our universities out of global ranking: Minister

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud has said those who rank universities internationally are not aware of the achievement of Bangladeshi universities thus these universities are not included in the rank of universities.

"It is not true that Bangladeshi universities lag behind in teaching and research compared to that in developed countries but the achievement of our universities is not communicated with the ranking authorities. That is why our universities are not included in the list," the minister said as the chief guest at a programme to mark the 56th founding anniversary of Chittagong University on Thursday.

"We have to convey to the international media what is happening in our universities because the appearance and advanced infrastructure of a university is not a big identity. In the United States, many universities are having undeveloped infrastructure but teachers from these small universities receive the Nobel Prize," the minister said.

Hasan Mahmud said the research sector must be given importance as it is inextricably linked with the development of a university. Universities can organise international seminars, symposiums and workshops on various topics so that teachers can utilise their researched knowledge.

Underscoring the importance of free speech for the development of society, the minister said democracy in a country cannot sustain without the practice of free opinion and free culture.

At the same time, he warned that universities should not be centres for the practice of Hindi and English songs or Hindi serials. Rabindra Jayanti, Nazrul festival, Pahela Boishakh and Basant Utshab will be celebrated in universities with a Bengali flavour.

He asked CU authorities to utilise the hills around the university for various research purposes. The surrounding hills can be brought under afforestation with the approval of the district administration. The forestry department can plant medicinal and endangered plants in the hills to sustain endangered species.

Muhibul Aziz, Dean, Faculty of Arts and Anthropology, presented an essay regarding thoughts of universal learning in universities in the programme conducted by Rabiul Hasan Bhuiyan, proctor of the university.

CU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Shirin Akhter, former VC Badiul Alam, Prof Anwaruzzaman Arif, former CU Central Students' Union vice president Mazharul Haque Shah, current vice president Nazim Uddin, CU Alumni Association President Mahabub Alam spoke on the occasion among others.

A joyous rally from CU Shahid Minar inspected various roads of the university. Later, the University Day cake was cut at Jarultala in CU premises.