Milestone College achieves 100% pass rate in SSC results 

Education

TBS Report
30 December, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 07:59 pm

Related News

Milestone College achieves 100% pass rate in SSC results 

TBS Report
30 December, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 07:59 pm
Milestone College achieves 100% pass rate in SSC results 

Milestone College has achieved 100% pass rate in the SSC exams under the Dhaka board.

All the 1631 students (Bangla and English version) who appeared for the SSC examination from this college have passed, reads a press release.

Also, 997 students got GPA-5, taking the rate to 61.13%.

A total of 1385 students appeared from the science group, 968 of whom got GPA-5 taking the rate to 70%. 

In addition, a total of 246 students appeared from the business studies group and 29 students  got GPA-5.

Thanking all Principal of Milestone college Lt Colonel Mostafa Kamaluddin Bhuiyan (retd.) said, it is really a remarkable achievement. 

He also said,  Milestone is committed to ensuring quality education that can help a student be an ideal person and ensures the optimum use of its resources to facilitate academic excellence. So, we must go forward. Principal Lt Colonel Mostafa Kamaluddin Bhuiyan (retd) heartly thanked all the students who succeeded in SSC. 

Milestone College

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With thousands of Russian troops now massed near Ukraine’s border, the announcement that Russia and the United States will soon hold security talks is undoubtedly welcome. Photo: Bloomberg.

What the US misunderstands about Russia

7h | Panorama
How inclusive are you as a colleague?

How inclusive are you as a colleague?

8h | Pursuit
The growing trend of inflation has forced rural people to spend more to buy goods. Photo: TBS

A reminder: Year-round market monitoring is the key to beating inflation

9h | Panorama
The compensation for remote work is often better than the local industry. Photo: Noor A Alam

Going remote for life

9h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

52m | Videos
India cuts off funding for Mother Teresa’s charity

India cuts off funding for Mother Teresa’s charity

57m | Videos
RRR collects 900 crores before Release

RRR collects 900 crores before Release

1h | Videos
Shakib in list of nominees for ICC Men's ODI Player of the Year

Shakib in list of nominees for ICC Men's ODI Player of the Year

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

6
luxurious housing in demand
Real Estate

Investment in luxury housing booming