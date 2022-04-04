MICA President Dr Raj Mehta Speaks at ULAB

Education

TBS Report
04 April, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 06:18 pm

MICA President Dr Raj Mehta Speaks at ULAB

TBS Report
04 April, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 06:18 pm
MICA President Dr Raj Mehta Speaks at ULAB

India's MICA President and Director Prof Dr Shailendra Raj Mehta presented his talk on "Creating World-Class Universities" at ULAB on Monday. 

The event began with the welcome remarks of Prof Imran Rahman, vice-chancellor, ULAB, reads a press release. 

In his enthralling talk, Dr Mehta detailed how world-class universities can be established. He further outlined the importance of "Alumni Governance" to create a successful university.

Dr. Shailendra Raj Mehta is currently the President and Director of MICA and Vice-Chairman of the Governing Body, Indian Institute of Advanced Study, Shimla. 

Over the years, Dr Mehta has consulted with and taught senior executives worldwide including executives from North America, Europe, Africa and Asia (including CEOs in Pakistan). 

The companies that he has worked with at the CEO, CXO or board level include the Bajaj Group, Bharat Petroleum, Black Management Forum of South Africa, Eli Lilly, Genpact, Honeywell, IBM, Infosys, Lockheed Martin, Medtronic, Microsoft, P&G, Price Waterhouse Coopers, State Bank of India and the Tata Group, and many agencies of the Indian and US governments, among others.

