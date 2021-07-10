MetLife supports 10 future actuaries with unique scholarships

TBS Report
10 July, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2021, 06:58 pm

MetLife supports 10 future actuaries with unique scholarships

The scholarship recipient students from this year are from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) and University of Dhaka; Bangladesh University of Engineering & Technology (BUET); Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) and North South University (NSU).

Professional Actuarial Study Scholarship program
To equip the country's insurance sector with more professional actuaries, MetLife Bangladesh is providing scholarships to 10 university students aspiring to become professional actuaries through its flagship annual "Professional Actuarial Study Scholarship" program, states a press release.

This is the only private sector scholarship program for actuaries in Bangladesh that comprehensively focuses on facilitating the professional growth of actuaries through awareness, financial support for studying and taking exams, and mentorship from certified actuaries.

The scholarship is open to university students studying in various disciplines and the recipients are selected based on thorough assessments. The scholarship recipient students from this year are from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) and University of Dhaka; Bangladesh University of Engineering & Technology (BUET); Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) and North South University (NSU).

After receiving the scholarship, students start taking professional actuarial courses alongside continuing their university studies.

Actuaries play a vital role in managing various risks of an insurance company and facilitating growth and enhancement of the insurance sector. There are attractive career opportunities for the actuary profession in Bangladesh.

An official inaugural session was recently held to welcome 10 scholarship recipient students.  Dr. M Mosharrof Hossain, FCA, Chairman of Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA), Bangladesh; Ala Ahmad, FCA, Chief Executive Officer of MetLife Bangladesh along with MetLife's actuaries and senior leaders attended the inaugural session.

Commenting on the scholarship program, Ala Ahmad, FCA, Chief Executive Officer of MetLife Bangladesh, said, "MetLife is committed to the development of Bangladesh's insurance sector through innovative initiatives and talent development programs. Actuaries support the growth of the insurance sector, and we want to provide a unique platform for aspiring actuaries with mentorship from MetLife's talented pool of certified actuaries and financial assistance. Through this program, students will be able to experience the rewarding career potential of Actuaries" 

MetLife Bangladesh / Professional Actuarial Study Scholarship

