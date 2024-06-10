‘Merit loses when quota wins’: BAU students protest HC order on govt jobs

Education

UNB
10 June, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2024, 04:58 pm

Related News

‘Merit loses when quota wins’: BAU students protest HC order on govt jobs

UNB
10 June, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2024, 04:58 pm
Around 500 students gathered in front of the Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin Mukto Moncho, forming a human chain to voice their protest. Photo: UNB
Around 500 students gathered in front of the Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin Mukto Moncho, forming a human chain to voice their protest. Photo: UNB

Several hundred students of Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) today staged a demonstration against the recent High Court order reinstating the quota system in government jobs.

Around 500 students gathered in front of the Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin Mukto Moncho on Monday (10 June) afternoon, forming a human chain to voice their protest. 

They chanted slogans such as "The cry of the genius, no more," "Equality of opportunity is the essence of the constitution," "Merit losing to quota must be prevented once again," and "There is no place for discrimination in Bangabandhu's Bangla."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mehedi Hasan Tanjil, a student of the Veterinary Science department, remarked, "Even after so many years of independence, if new quota discrimination is created, it contradicts the spirit of our Liberation War." 

He suggested a 5% quota for the freedom fighter category as a special consideration.

Noor-E-Hafiza, another student, emphasised that merit should be the primary criterion for first-class jobs in the country. 

"If merit is not properly respected, the country will soon become meritless," she stated.

Morshedul Islam Mishu, also from the Veterinary Science department, noted that students began seeing progress after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina canceled the quota system in 2018. 

"However, with the High Court's order on reinstating the quota system, we, the general students, are again faced with the quota system. This system becomes an obstacle to securing a qualified job through talent. We want all students to be able to enter the main driving force of the country on the basis of merit," Mishu added.

The High Court's 5 June ruling reinstated the 30% freedom fighter quota in government jobs, declaring the 4 October 2018, circular that abolished the quota system illegal. The 2018 circular had stipulated that direct recruitment for all government jobs in grades 9 to 13 would be entirely merit-based, eliminating the quota system.

Bangladesh / Top News

quota reinstatement / Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two Palestinian students with their Bangladeshi peers at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College &amp; Hospital. Photo: Courtesy

Palestinian students find support and hope in Bangladeshi universities

5h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Capturing your adventures on the go

7h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Kaleidoscope: The art of giving curated gifts

7h | Brands
Photos: Jackie Kabir

In the land of the pharaohs

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Mallorcan public life under the burden of extra costs

Mallorcan public life under the burden of extra costs

5h | Videos
The incidence of money laundering has almost doubled

The incidence of money laundering has almost doubled

8h | Videos
45 Bangladeshis return; 134 BGP and military personnel sent back to Myanmar

45 Bangladeshis return; 134 BGP and military personnel sent back to Myanmar

20h | Videos
Bangladesh to face flying South Africa on a pace-supporting pitch

Bangladesh to face flying South Africa on a pace-supporting pitch

18h | Videos