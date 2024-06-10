‘Merit loses when quota wins’: BAU students protest HC order on govt jobs

Around 500 students gathered in front of the Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin Mukto Moncho, forming a human chain to voice their protest. Photo: UNB

Several hundred students of Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) today staged a demonstration against the recent High Court order reinstating the quota system in government jobs.

Around 500 students gathered in front of the Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin Mukto Moncho on Monday (10 June) afternoon, forming a human chain to voice their protest.

They chanted slogans such as "The cry of the genius, no more," "Equality of opportunity is the essence of the constitution," "Merit losing to quota must be prevented once again," and "There is no place for discrimination in Bangabandhu's Bangla."

Mehedi Hasan Tanjil, a student of the Veterinary Science department, remarked, "Even after so many years of independence, if new quota discrimination is created, it contradicts the spirit of our Liberation War."

He suggested a 5% quota for the freedom fighter category as a special consideration.

Noor-E-Hafiza, another student, emphasised that merit should be the primary criterion for first-class jobs in the country.

"If merit is not properly respected, the country will soon become meritless," she stated.

Morshedul Islam Mishu, also from the Veterinary Science department, noted that students began seeing progress after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina canceled the quota system in 2018.

"However, with the High Court's order on reinstating the quota system, we, the general students, are again faced with the quota system. This system becomes an obstacle to securing a qualified job through talent. We want all students to be able to enter the main driving force of the country on the basis of merit," Mishu added.

The High Court's 5 June ruling reinstated the 30% freedom fighter quota in government jobs, declaring the 4 October 2018, circular that abolished the quota system illegal. The 2018 circular had stipulated that direct recruitment for all government jobs in grades 9 to 13 would be entirely merit-based, eliminating the quota system.