Mentors' organises 'Study in Australia: Open Day 2023'

Education

Press Release
26 February, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2023, 09:02 pm

Mentors' organises 'Study in Australia: Open Day 2023'

Press Release
26 February, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2023, 09:02 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mentors' Study Abroad has organised "Study in Australia: Open Day 2023" at Hotel Amari Dhaka, Gulshan.

The event will be held Monday (27 February) from 10am to 5:30pm, said a press release.

Representatives from different Australian Universities will be present and they will assess the students' eligibility for their universities.

Participating institutions are Macquarie University, Australian Catholic University (ACU), Curtin University, Deakin University, ATMC (Federation University), Victorian Institute of Technology (VIT), Edith Cowan College, Eynesbury College, SAIBT, Griffith College, Taylors College, Australia Institute of Business and Technology (AIBT), Albright Institute, Australian Business and Culinary Institute, and Melbourne Metropolitan College. There will be a wide range of options for Bachelor's, Master's, Foundation, Diploma, and Advanced Diploma courses, reads the release.

Other than these institutions, counselors will be there regarding other reputed Australian universities, the application processes, visa process, part-time work opportunities, post-study work permit, travel & accommodation, IELTS preparation and registration, among others. 

Entry to the event is free. Students participating in the event will enjoy free admission and visa processing from Mentors' Study Abroad. Participants have been requested to bring copies of certificates/transcripts, passport, and other documents (if any) for spot assessment and application. 

study abroad / australia

