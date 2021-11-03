Medical colleges to resume in-person classes from 6 November

Education

TBS Report
03 November, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 06:01 pm

Related News

Medical colleges to resume in-person classes from 6 November

TBS Report
03 November, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 06:01 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has decided to resume in-person classes for third and fourth-year students of medical colleges and other medical institutions from 6 November.

The decision was made in a meeting of the ministry Wednesday, considering the proposal of the Medical Education and Family Welfare division and the recommendation of the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19, said a press release.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque presided over the meeting.

According to the ministry's instructions, students who have taken two doses of Covid-19 jabs will be eligible to sit in the class.

The ministry also notified the authorities to train students in preventing and controlling infections, wearing masks and maintaining social distance, using personal protection equipment during practical classes in the hospital's ward, and ensure isolation centre facilities for students.

Top News

medical college / Classes Reopen / in-person classes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

2d | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

2d | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

2d | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club