Medical colleges to resume in-person classes from 6 November

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has decided to resume in-person classes for third and fourth-year students of medical colleges and other medical institutions from 6 November.

The decision was made in a meeting of the ministry Wednesday, considering the proposal of the Medical Education and Family Welfare division and the recommendation of the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19, said a press release.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque presided over the meeting.

According to the ministry's instructions, students who have taken two doses of Covid-19 jabs will be eligible to sit in the class.

The ministry also notified the authorities to train students in preventing and controlling infections, wearing masks and maintaining social distance, using personal protection equipment during practical classes in the hospital's ward, and ensure isolation centre facilities for students.