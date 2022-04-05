Medical admission test results published, 53% students pass

The results of the MBBS admission test for academic year 2021-2022 have been published.

A total of 79,337 students passed the test, which is 55.13% of the total candidates who applied (143,915).

Out of those who applied 139,742 students had attended the examination.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque unveiled the results of the admission test at a press briefing at the Health Service Division's conference room at 1pm on Tuesday.

On the basis of national merit, students have been selected for admission in the 4,350 seats of 37 government medical colleges. The seat number in private medical colleges is 6,489.

Among the 79,337 students who passed the test 34,833 (56.06%) are girls and 44,504 (43.13) boys.