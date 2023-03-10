Medical admission test held

TBS Report
10 March, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 10 March, 2023, 12:00 pm

Medical admission test held

TBS Report
10 March, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 10 March, 2023, 12:00 pm
Medical admission test held

The admission test for first-year of MBBS 2023-24 academic year in government and private medical colleges of the country was held on Friday (10 March).

The test started at 10am and ended at 11am.

A total of 1,39,217 applicants participated in the exam. There are a total of 4,350 seats in the public medical colleges. So approximately 32 students are competing for each seat.

There are 11,122 total seats in 108 medical colleges, both public and private. In this case, there are 12 contestants competing for each seat.

The examination was held simultaneously at 57 venues in 19 centres of the country, including five in the capital.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque visited an exam centre in Kala Bhavan of Dhaka University.
 

