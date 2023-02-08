Medical admission test on 10 March

Education

TBS Report
08 February, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2023, 09:36 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Admission test for MBBS in government and private medical colleges of the country will be held on 10 March. 

The exam will be held from 10am to 11am on that day.

Dr Abul Bashar Md Jamal, additional director general (Medical Education) of the Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME) on Wednesday told media that the notice for the medical admission test will be published on Friday or Saturday.

Students can then apply online from 12 February.

Students who have obtained GPA 9 collectively in Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) can apply for admission. The admission process will remain as before and the number of seats will also remain the same.

There are 4,350 seats in 37 government medical colleges and 6,489 seats in 72 private medical colleges.

In 2022, the medical admission test was held on 1 April where 1 lakh 43 thousand students participated.

