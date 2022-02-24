Medical admission process begins 28 February

The online application process for MBBS of government and private medical colleges for the 2021-22 academic session will begin on 28 February.

The admission test circular was published on the website of Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME) on Thursday (24 February).

According to the circular, the online application process for the admission will start from 10am on the DGME website.

Candidates can submit application till 11:59pm, 10 March.

The application fee has been fixed Tk1,000. Candidates can pay the fee through Teletalk till 11:50pm, 11 March.

