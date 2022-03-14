MBBS admission test on 1 April, BDS on 22 April

TBS Report
14 March, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 07:25 pm

MBBS admission test on 1 April, BDS on 22 April

As many as 4,350 seats are available at 47 government medical colleges

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The admission test for MBBS course in country's government and private medical colleges for the academic year 2021-22 will be held on 1 April, while the entry test for BDS course in public and private dental colleges will be held on 22 April.

The coaching centres regarding these courses have been asked to remain closed from 15 March to avert question paper leaks and admission test forgery. 

Professor Dr AKM Ahsan Habib, director (medical education) of the Medical Education and Family Welfare Division, told The Business Standard that the admission tests will be held at 19 centres across the country.

"All electronic devices, including calculators and wrist watches, are prohibited in the exam halls. All attendees must follow strict health guidelines during the exams," he said.

"We have taken all preparations necessary to prevent any untoward incident such as admission forgery. Moreover, law enforcing members will be present at centres," he added.

As many as 4,350 seats are available at 47 government medical colleges while 6,340 seats are available at 70 private medical colleges in the country.

Generally, the admission process for medical and dental students starts in October-November every year, following the publication of HSC results.

