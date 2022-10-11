May take 10 years to see major benefits of new curriculum: Edu Minister

TBS Report
11 October, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 01:02 pm

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB

Education Minister Dipu Moni on Tuesday said it may take up to 10 years to see the real benefits of the new curriculum.

"If we can implement the new curriculum properly, we will start to see little changes over the next five years. After 10 years, we will see big changes," she added.

The education minister was speaking at a Dhaka event on a study entitled "Exploring Attitude towards Gender Norms among the Youth Population in Bangladesh", organised by Brac on the occasion of Girl Child Day.

From next year, students will get a new curriculum, she said. "Through it, we can expect a big shift in the education system."

Regarding the rights of the girl children, Dipu Moni urged everyone to work together.

