Maths, Physics, Chemistry declared most popular A Level subjects in Bangladesh

Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry are the most popular subjects among Bangladeshi AS and A Level students, according to the Cambridge Assessment International Education.

Meanwhile, Mathematics, English and Bengali are the most popular among IGCSE/O Level students, according to a media statement issued on Monday.

Cambridge International, part of the University of Cambridge, released results for June 2022 of AS & A Level worldwide on August 11 and IGCSE & O Level on August 18, which indicated the information.

In Bangladesh the session entries increased by 14% during the June 2021 series.

In total, nearly half a million students worldwide entered Cambridge exams in June 2022 and saw 1.4 million entries for Cambridge exams from schools in 147 countries.

Cambridge International is the largest provider of international education for 5 to 19-year-olds.

In June 2022, over 220,000 students made entries for Cambridge International AS and A Level and 250,000 students entered Cambridge IGCSE and O Level qualifications globally.

Christine Ozden, chief accountable officer, Cambridge International, said, "The pandemic has continued to disrupt our lives and learning in different ways. Some of our students and teachers have been affected by school closures and ongoing restrictions. They've shown great resilience and dedication to get to this point, and I am proud of everyone's achievements."

Mahesh Srivastava, regional director, South Asia, Cambridge International, said, "I would like to congratulate all students in Bangladesh on their results. With schools reopening and on-campus learning resuming, students prepared with a dedication to ace the series. The performance of students in Bangladesh has been remarkable and we are proud of their achievements."

More than 90 schools across Bangladesh offer Cambridge programmes and qualifications to their students.

The Cambridge Pathway curriculum offers flexibility and choice to students and schools, with over 70 subjects available at Cambridge IGCSE level, over 40 subjects available at Cambridge O Level and over 55 subjects offered at Cambridge International AS and A Level, and a choice of two exam series each year.