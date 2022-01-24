'Many private universities sell certificates'

Many private universities in the country are selling certificates while only some 10-12 are imparting quality education, observed Shamsul Alam, the state minister for planning.

His remarks came during a virtual discussion organised by Campaign for Popular Education on Monday on the occasion of International Education Day.

"The quantity has increased in the education sector but the quality is still a far cry and the government is trying hard to improve in the area," he told the discussion.

"The government, as well as the teachers, must play a pivotal role to improve the sector," he opined during the event titled "Changing Course, Transforming Education.''

Professor Dr Syed Manzoorul Islam said, "The government should allocate 25% of the total budget and 4 to 6% of the GDP for the education sector. Otherwise, ensuring quality education will not be possible."

Rasheda K Chowdhury, executive director of Campaign for Popular Education said, "There are no statistics on the number of students who dropped out. These statistics are essential to make long term planning towards recovering learning losses."

Economist Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad pointed out that the National Education policy was passed in 2010. But most of the clauses are yet to be implemented.