Malaysian Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin receives fold emblem from UITS 

Education

TBS Report
26 February, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 06:43 pm

Related News

Malaysian Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin receives fold emblem from UITS 

TBS Report
26 February, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 06:43 pm
Malaysian Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin receives fold emblem from UITS 

Malaysian Minister for Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Hazah  Zuraida Kamaruddin has received a gold emblem from the University of Information Technology and Science.

UITS conferred the honor on Zuraida for her special contribution in women empowerment.

Mohammad Iqbal Hossain, a member of the UITS Board of Trustees and managing director of the PHP family, presented the award on behalf of the university.

The award ceremony was presided over by UITS Vice-Chancellor Prof Mohammad Solaiman at the Radisson Blu Hotel in the capital on Friday. 

The award ceremony called for providing UITS students with the opportunity to pursue higher studies in Malaysia through scholarships and said that Bangladesh was making steady progress not only in manpower but also in industry and other fields. 

Minister Juraidah Kamaruddin said that relations with Malaysia in the field of education and industry, including UITS and PHP family, would be further enhanced.

UITS Board of Trustees Adviser and Provost of Dhaka University Sir AF Rahman Hall KM Saiful Islam Khan, Advisor to PHP Family and Bangladesh Army Welfare Organization Zillur Rahman, Deputy Secretary General of Malaysia Mad Zaidi Bin Mod Karli were present on the occasion.
 

Malaysian Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin / Buscuits

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Playful Golden Plovers. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Golden Plover: A golden yield of the haor basin

5h | Panorama
A damaged residential building is seen in Ukraine&#039;s capital Kyiv, after Russia launched a massive military operation. Photo: Reuters

Why Putin’s war is the West’s biggest test since World War II

8h | Panorama
A family getting registered at Alok Nibash as they arrive in Dhaka for cancer treatment. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Alok Nibash: A ray of light for the cancer patients

9h | Panorama
Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

9h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

English pacer Jofra Archer predicts the Ukraine war eight years in advance

English pacer Jofra Archer predicts the Ukraine war eight years in advance

35m | Videos
Sean Penn is documenting the war in Ukraine

Sean Penn is documenting the war in Ukraine

50m | Videos
Bangladesh Tigers revive Shaheed Chandu Stadium

Bangladesh Tigers revive Shaheed Chandu Stadium

55m | Videos
Corona's mass vaccination going on all over the country

Corona's mass vaccination going on all over the country

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

3
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused