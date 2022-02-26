Malaysian Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin receives fold emblem from UITS 

Malaysian Minister for Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Hazah Zuraida Kamaruddin has received a gold emblem from the University of Information Technology and Science.

UITS conferred the honor on Zuraida for her special contribution in women empowerment.

Mohammad Iqbal Hossain, a member of the UITS Board of Trustees and managing director of the PHP family, presented the award on behalf of the university.

The award ceremony was presided over by UITS Vice-Chancellor Prof Mohammad Solaiman at the Radisson Blu Hotel in the capital on Friday.

The award ceremony called for providing UITS students with the opportunity to pursue higher studies in Malaysia through scholarships and said that Bangladesh was making steady progress not only in manpower but also in industry and other fields.

Minister Juraidah Kamaruddin said that relations with Malaysia in the field of education and industry, including UITS and PHP family, would be further enhanced.

UITS Board of Trustees Adviser and Provost of Dhaka University Sir AF Rahman Hall KM Saiful Islam Khan, Advisor to PHP Family and Bangladesh Army Welfare Organization Zillur Rahman, Deputy Secretary General of Malaysia Mad Zaidi Bin Mod Karli were present on the occasion.

