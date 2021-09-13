Major changes coming in Bangladesh's education system from 2023

Highlights-

No public examinations before the SSC exams

No annual exams up to class 3

PEC and JSC exams to be scrapped

Subject-based group division at class 9 and 10 will be scrapped too

Two public exams will be held each in class 11 and 12

Results of HSC exams will be prepared evaluating final exams of class 11 and class 12

With a view to making the education programmes time-befitting, the government is going to bring major changes in the education system.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday approved the draft outline of the national education framework. Later, Education Minister Dipu Moni disclosed the changes at a press conference at the secretariat.

According to the draft outline, there will be no public examinations before the SSC exams. The government has decided to scrap Primary Education Completion (PEC) and Junior School Certificate (JSC) examinations from 2023.

The government has also decided to scrap subject-based group division at class nine and ten.

Dipu Moni said subject-based group divisions like Humanities, Science and Commerce will be withdrawn and an integrated curriculum will be followed at classes nine and ten. The group division, thereby, will be applied from class 11 and 12.

According to the draft outline, Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams will be held on the curriculum of class 10 only.

At the same time, changes have been brought to the evaluation system of HSC exams. The results of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams will be prepared evaluating the final exams of class 11 and class 12.

Two public examinations will be held each in class 11 and 12. The examinations will be held at the end of each year.

According to the draft outline, the major changes in the education system from pre-primary to higher secondary level will be started experimentally next year. It will be implemented for all from 2023. The new curriculum for primary and secondary education will be fully implemented in 2025.