M. Miraz Hossain's first travel book Haoyae vese hajar mile to publish on 30 September

Education

TBS Report
22 September, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2021, 05:10 pm

Nowroz Kitabistan publication announced to publish M. Miraz Hossain's first travel story book "Haoyae vese hajar mile" on 30th September.

According to the author, the book to be published is basically a travel story of America. America is a huge country with people of different races, professions, religions, languages, cultures and behaviors are scattered all over this country, says a press release.

Going with them, all the strange and interesting experiences of the author have found a place in the book. The philosophy and way of life of the Americans, the way of life of the Bangladeshis living in America and the idea of Bangladesh among the Americans before and after 20 years etc. will also come up in the book "Haoyae vese hajar mile".

There are 10 stories in the book. The book is already being pre-ordered in several online bookshops including rokmari.com. Interested persons can pre-order online: https://www.rokomari.com/book/219068/haoyae-vese-hajar-mile

 

  

Haoyae vese hajar mile / M. Miraz Hossain

