London Grace International School hosts science fair to feature STEM learning

TBS Report
20 February, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 12:07 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

London Grace International School organised a science fair in Dhaka on Thursday. 

Held at the school's campus located in Iqbal Road, Dhaka, the event featured a diverse array of scientific subjects, from the solar system to the effects of acid rain and pollution on the environment, read a media release.

One of the highlights of the fair was a working model on dialysis, explaining how the kidney functions. 

One patient student remained hooked up to the demo all day to add more realism to their project. Yet another biology project included a brilliant display of the human body's recycling and excretory system and how to maintain it.  

Another notable exhibit demonstrated light dispersion and geometric patterns. The event was a testament to the school's commitment to inspiring young minds to explore science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and encouraged students to think critically and creatively.

The fair's tagline, 'Where curiosity meets discovery,' encapsulated the spirit of the event, which aimed to cultivate a love of science among young learners. LGIS is proud to have hosted such a successful and engaging event and is committed to continuing to foster curiosity and innovation in its students.

